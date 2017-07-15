California Climate Law Backers Look For Support

The unusual Saturday conference call with reporters underscores the trouble facing Gov. Jerry Brown and his legislative allies as they try to the shore up support for the program they call a model for the world.
Lawmakers are scheduled to vote Monday on bills that would extend the program while requiring air-quality monitoring and improvements in the most polluted neighborhoods.
California’s cap and trade program puts a limit on carbon emissions and requires polluters to obtain permits to release greenhouse gases. The program expires in 2020 unless lawmakers take action.