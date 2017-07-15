California Climate Law Backers Look For Support

July 15, 2017 2:55 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers leading an effort to extend the state’s signature climate change initiative are making a last-minute appeal to critics on the left who say their plan doesn’t do enough to reign in polluters.

The unusual Saturday conference call with reporters underscores the trouble facing Gov. Jerry Brown and his legislative allies as they try to the shore up support for the program they call a model for the world.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote Monday on bills that would extend the program while requiring air-quality monitoring and improvements in the most polluted neighborhoods.

California’s cap and trade program puts a limit on carbon emissions and requires polluters to obtain permits to release greenhouse gases. The program expires in 2020 unless lawmakers take action.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch