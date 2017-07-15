McDonald’s Owner Apologizes To Woman Over Poop-covered Slide

July 15, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: McDonalds, poop

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The owner of a McDonald’s says the restaurant has apologized to a woman who says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald’s playground in New Hampshire covered in poop.

Justina Whitmore took to Facebook to recount the incident and complain that staff at a Manchester McDonald’s didn’t take the problem seriously. Whitmore says she was eating when her son came over covered in human waste. She demanded an apology.

The restaurant owner told The Associated Press that that “we hold ourselves to the highest standard and apologize for Ms. Whitemore and her son’s negative experience at our restaurant.” It said that it has been in touch with Whitmore directly. Whitmore couldn’t immediately be reached Thursday.

The Manchester Health Department allowed McDonald’s to reopen the play area the next day after it was cleaned and disinfected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch