A Mid Summer Monday; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 7/17

Hour 1

The show is back in studio and Jason Ross is in for Grant. Doug tells his thoughts about Lake Tahoe after his first visit to the city for last weeks celebrity golf tournament, as well as a few NFL stories like Kirk Cousins and the Redskins not agreeing to a deal, and Ezekiel Elliot getting into trouble at a bar.

Hour 2

The Oakland A’s are one day removed from trading their closer and former closer. Listen as Chris Cwik of Yahoo’s Big League Stew joins the fellas to talk all the news around the MLB and also talk some summer league basketball.

Hour 3

Kirk Cousins reportedly turned down an offer from the Redskins and will be once again Franchised Tagged. Hear Jason and Doug talk that and more with National NFL analyst John McMullen of ESPN. Plus the fellas continue some Kings summer league discussions.

Hour 4

In hour four hear Jason and Doug talk OJ Simpson and his now to be televised parole hearing by ESPN, why you should never quit when participating in sports and video games.

