California Lawmakers To Decide Fate Of Landmark Climate Law

July 17, 2017 6:16 AM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are nearing a vote on a climate change initiative.

The decision Monday could give another decade of life to California’s expiring cap-and-trade program. It has global implications as the largest U.S. state looks to be a model for reducing carbon emissions at a time when President Donald Trump is pulling back from fighting global warming.

Gov. Jerry Brown has pitched the legislation with nearly apocalyptic rhetoric, calling it essential for the survival of civilization. But his plan has infuriated some environmental groups who say progressive California should be far more aggressive in combatting harmful pollution.

The legislation is one of Brown’s highest priorities as he nears the end of his fourth term, but he’s struggled to line up support from the two-thirds of lawmakers needed to pass.

