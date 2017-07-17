Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about an incident with Ezekiel Elliott in a bar where a man was taken to the hospital, and ask who do these incidents keeps happening with him. The guys also talked about Lonzo Ball playing with different shoes, and what that means for the "BBB" shoes.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show the guys talk about their best and worst from the weekend, Roger Federer winning his 19th grand slam with his 8th Wimbeldon title. The guys also talked about ESPN airing OJ Simpson's parole hearing, and what OJ Simpson will do if he get's out. They also talked about Allen Iverson's return to Philadelphia, but he wasn't able to play for the BIG 3.
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NFL teams making there Franchise deals, specifically Kirk Cousins deal with Washington. Next, the guys talked about Charles Barkley predicting playoffs for the 76ers, and Jeremy Lin predicting playoffs for the Nets. The guys also talked about comedies, and if their were any that Damien liked.
