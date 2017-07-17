NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationHow you can helpMore

Hey Mr DJ: The Lo-Down – 7/17/17

Hour 1

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

(Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about an incident with Ezekiel Elliott in a bar where a man was taken to the hospital, and ask who do these incidents keeps happening with him.  The guys also talked about Lonzo Ball playing with different shoes, and what that means for the “BBB” shoes.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates victory after the Gentlemen's Singles final against Marin Cilic of Croatia on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017 in London, England.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about their best and worst from the weekend, Roger Federer winning his 19th grand slam with his 8th Wimbeldon title.  The guys also talked about ESPN airing OJ Simpson’s parole hearing, and what OJ Simpson will do if he get’s out.  They also talked about Allen Iverson’s return to Philadelphia, but he wasn’t able to play for the BIG 3.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins passes the ball against the New York Giants in the second quarter at FedExField on January 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NFL teams making there Franchise deals, specifically Kirk Cousins deal with Washington.  Next, the guys talked about Charles Barkley predicting playoffs for the 76ers, and Jeremy Lin predicting playoffs for the Nets.  The guys also talked about comedies, and if their were any that Damien liked.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

