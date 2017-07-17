Police Captain, City Clerk Found Dead Inside Apartment

July 17, 2017 5:58 PM

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) – SWAT officers discovered the bodies of a police captain and a city clerk when they entered an Orange County apartment after someone inside called for help and neighbors reported gunshots and screaming.

Seal Beach police said in a statement Monday that someone called 911 Sunday evening requesting help at the apartment. The line went dead during the call, and shortly afterward several neighbors called reporting gunfire and screaming.

SWAT officers set up a perimeter and after getting no response from inside for several hours they entered the apartment and found two bodies dead from gunshot wounds. The dead were 49-year-old Rick Moore, a Los Alamitos police captain, and 37-year-old Amanda Jensen, a city clerk in Westminster.

Police revealed no further details on what led to the two deaths.

 

