Dave and Kayte talk about Manu Ginobili returning to the Spurs, Carmelo Anthony wanting out of New York, and an expensive Uber ride for a minor league baseball player. Then, a segment on cartoons and Carmelo wanting out of NYC. Finally, an awkward Bible reference in a Lakers press conference.

Dave and Kayte talk about the new Nike NBA jerseys before Threefer Madness featuring the NFL, Dan Gilbert, and LeBron James. Then, Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to talk the NFL off-season, Ezekiel Elliot’s recent law troubles, and more.

The California Kid Urijah Faber joins Dave and Kayte to talk about the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight. Then, more on athletes and their issues off the court or field during off-seasons. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

