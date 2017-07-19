Behavior Issues; The Drive – 07/19/17

July 19, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, Conor McGregor, Ezekiel Elliott, Floyd Mayweather, Manu Ginobili, Samsung, Urijah Faber

HOUR 1:

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Toronto Raptors during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2017 in New York City.

(Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about Manu Ginobili returning to the Spurs, Carmelo Anthony wanting out of New York, and an expensive Uber ride for a minor league baseball player. Then, a segment on cartoons and Carmelo wanting out of NYC. Finally, an awkward Bible reference in a Lakers press conference.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott (Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about the new Nike NBA jerseys before Threefer Madness featuring the NFL, Dan Gilbert, and LeBron James. Then, Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to talk the NFL off-season, Ezekiel Elliot’s recent law troubles, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

urijah faber 147176895 Behavior Issues; The Drive 07/19/17

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The California Kid Urijah Faber joins Dave and Kayte to talk about the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight. Then, more on athletes and their issues off the court or field during off-seasons. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Urijah Faber interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch