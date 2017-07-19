Berkeley Teacher Arrested On Charges Related To Capitol Brawl

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Berkeley teacher has been arrested for her role in a confrontation between neo-Nazis and counter protesters at the Capitol last June.

Yvonne Felarca was arrested on Tuesday night on charges of assault by means of force likely to inflict great bodily injury, participating in a riot and inciting a riot.

She is due in court on Friday.

The charges stem from a rally held by a white supremacist group at the state Capitol on June 26, 2016. Counterprotesters, including Felarca, also arrived to stop the protest.

Felarca, a member of the activist group By Any Means Necessary, attended Sunday’s protest against white supremacists gathering outside the California state Capitol building and gave television interviews after the clash.

In the days following the riot, there were calls to the school for her to be fired, including reports of anemail sent to the principal at Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School threatening to harm students if teacher Yvette Felarca is not fired.

Also arrested was Michael Williams on assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a riot charges. His affiliation in the brawl is not clear. He is also due in court on Friday.

The CHP sought warrants for 101 people in all, but most had their faces covered and were not able to be identified.