Coastal California Highway Section Reopens After Landslide

BIG SUR (AP) — A section of coastal highway in California has reopened after crews were able to clear debris left by a landslide.

The landslide on Highway 1 south of Big Sur and Pfeiffer Canyon was cleared on Tuesday, reopening 35 miles (56 kilometers) of roadway between another massive landslide in Mud Creek and a downed bridge to the north. Access remains only via Nacimiento-Fergusson Road.

California Department of Transportation crews used boulder blasting to help with heavy lifting of materials.

The landslide is believed to have been triggered by winter storms.

Highway 1 remains closed in the north near Big Sur Station at Pfeiffer Canyon, where work continues on a new bridge. The highway remains closed to the south in the Salmon Creek area due to the other landslide.

