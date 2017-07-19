BREAKING: Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 11000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard

Suspect Shot Dead By Deputy, Officer In Fair Oaks

July 19, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Fair Oaks, sacramento county

6:15 p.m. UPDATE: The suspect shot by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Fulton-El Camino Police officer has died from his injuries.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Tony Turnbull says a woman contacted the department saying a man was threatening to kill her. She was able to elude him and lock herself in a garage. She later escaped.

The suspect allegedly pursued her and was spotted by a Sacramento County deputy and a FEC officer. When they attempted to make contact, he opened fire on them. They responded by firing their weapons, striking him an unknown number of times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A suspect was shot by deputies in Fair Oaks on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 11000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard.

The suspect’s condition, or what they were suspected of doing is unknown.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

