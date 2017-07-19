Injured Cal And Jesuit Athlete Gets Hospital Visit From Bill Murray

Robert Paylor, a former Jesuit High School student and rugby player at University of California, Berkeley (Cal), received a visit from actor Bill Murray while in rehab in Colorado.
Paylor suffered paralysis during Cal’s Varsity Cup championship match against Arkansas State on May 6 and was transferred from a Santa Clara hospital on June 1 to the Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo., a rehabilitation medical center that specializes in the neuro-rehabilitation and research of patients with spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury.
Murray was visiting patients at the hospital when he stopped by to see Paylor. The actor joked around with Paylor and even put a stethoscope against his head and checked it.
