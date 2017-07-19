O.J. Simpson Faces Nevada Parole Board, Could End Up In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — O.J. Simpson’s days in a Nevada prison may be numbered. The former football and movie star is up for parole on Thursday.

Simpson has spent the last eight-and-a-half years behind bars after being convicted of armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel room.

His parole hearing could be a closing chapter to the decades of law and order Simpson has experienced.

“It was a very interesting experience,” said Robert Blaiser, Simpson’s former attorney, “It was basically a 24-hour-a-day adrenaline rush.”

Blaiser was part of Simpson’s defense team in the mid-1990s. Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in a highly publicized and viewed event.

Years later in 2008, Simpson found himself in front of a judge once again, pleading his innocence for a different accusation.

“I thought I was confronting friends and retrieving my property,” said Simpson during his Nevada trial, “so I’m sorry. I’m sorry for all of it.”

Simpson was convicted and sentenced to 33 years in prison for the Las Vegas hotel room incident.

“I think the reason he was convicted in Nevada was because he was acquitted in California,” said Blaiser.

On Thursday, Simpson, now 70 years old is up for parole. Blaiser says there is a good chance he’ll get out.

“But there is nothing guaranteed. That’s for sure,” he warned.

The four-person parole board will decide if Simpson is ready to re-enter society. A former guard at the prison believes so.

“He’s been in that prison for nine years without one write up, he’s helped other inmates with problems,” explained Jeffery Felix.

Blaiser does have some concerns especially about what impact television will have on the hearing.

“I’m just not sure it’s not going to hurt OJ,” said Blaiser.

If paroled, Simpson would walk out of prison on Oct. 1. He would have nearly $3 million from his NFL pension to his name and a debt of nearly 10 times that owed to the Brown and Goldman families following a civil lawsuit.

“They can’t touch that money,” explained Blaiser.

Based on federal laws, the pension fund isn’t accessible by the debt collectors, but any future earnings may have to be funneled to the families of Brown and Goldman.

Depending on the terms of Simpson’s parole, if granted, he could end up in Sacramento.

According to the Washington Post, a friend of Simpson’s says if parole is granted, the former football star will likely stay with him in Florida or Simpson may move in with his sister who lives in Sacramento.

The parole hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday and will be streamed live on cbsnews.com