Man, 82, Suspected In Murder Of Nevada County Woman

PENN VALLEY (CBS13) – An 82-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of murder after a woman was found dead in a Penn Valley home.
Tuesday morning, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 11000 block of Sierra Circle to investigate a reported shooting. No one answered the door at the home, so deputies forced their way in.
Inside, the body of 67-year-old Sandra Sue Lebarron was found in the master bedroom.
A man, Penn Valley resident Robert Lloyd Steuber, also found inside the home was soon taken into custody. Based on evidence collected by detectives at the scene, and statements made by Steuber about the incident, the 82-year-old is facing murder charges.
Steuber was booked at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. Lebarron’s exact cause of death has not been released at this time.