Reality Show Camera Crew Robbed At Gunpoint In Oakland

July 20, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: Oakland, reality show

OAKLAND (AP) — Four members of a reality show camera crew were robbed in Oakland by thieves who put guns to their heads and took $50,000 in equipment.

The head of the crew, 37-year-old Chris Burns, tells the East Bay Times  Wednesday that he and three women were filming the show “This is Summer,” for AwesomenessTV that follows 17-year-olds growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area.

They were wrapping up next to a pizza place late Monday night when two men put guns to their heads and said they would be hurt if they did not cooperate. They took cameras, lenses, a cell phone, a laptop and more.

Oakland police have offered a $15,000 for information that might lead them to the suspects.

AwesomenessTV is a venture run by Dreamworks Animation that produces shows for a YouTube channel and television.

