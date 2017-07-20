Hour 1

How good are the Dodgers and will it be their year to finally make a complete run to the World Series, find out how far Grant and Doug believe the team can and will go. Plus with the NBA off season entering a slow period, hear the fellas give you their estimated starting five of the Sacramento Kings.

Hour 2

In hour two of the show Seth Everett of NBC joined Doug and Grant to talk the MLB trade deadline and what we can expect in the next week or so. Plus, the fellas reveal their all time fantasy foursome of golf if they could choose the people.

Hour 3

In hour three the fellas talk The Open Championship and the conditions facing the players coming up this weekend. Hear Grant explain why the conditions facing the field and the officials decisions are effecting play.