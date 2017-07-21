Kings Announce 2017-18 Preseason Schedule, To Host Two Home Games

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Sacramento Kings released their 2017-18 preseason schedule Thursday, providing a list of the six games they’ll be contesting in.
Two big highlights on the schedule begin with the Kings hosting the San Antonio Spurs to kickoff the exhibition run on Oct. 2, followed by rematch in San Antonio.
The second highlight will be a rookie-rival face-off between Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and LA Lakers’ Lonzo Ball at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two met in the NBA Summer League on July 10, where the Lakers squeaked by with a 95-92 victory.
Lonzo sat out with an injury during the match up so the rematch will certainly be an exciting one for Kings, Lakers and NBA fans alike.
Kings.com has the full coverage.