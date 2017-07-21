Sacramento Islamic Center Mailed Quran Submerged In lard

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Police are investigating the mailing of a Quran submerged in a tub of what appeared to be pork lard to a Northern California Islamic center.
The Sacramento chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations received the mailed package in June. It follows two other incidents of defaced Qurans at nearby mosques last month.
Sacramento Police officer Linda Matthew says the incident is being investigated as a “hate activity.” She says the package was sent from a shipping center in Houston by a white woman, and the Sacramento police do not know the woman’s name. No charges are expected because the activity does not rise to a criminal level.
The police have notified terrorist assessment agencies in Sacramento and the Houston area.
The Quran prohibits Muslims from eating pork.