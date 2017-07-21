Sacramento Islamic Center Mailed Quran Submerged In lard

July 21, 2017 1:15 PM
SACRAMENTO (AP) – Police are investigating the mailing of a Quran submerged in a tub of what appeared to be pork lard to a Northern California Islamic center.

The Sacramento chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations received the mailed package in June. It follows two other incidents of defaced Qurans at nearby mosques last month.

The Quran that was sent the CAIR-Sacramento Valley center. (Credit: CAIR-Sacramento Valley)

Sacramento Police officer Linda Matthew says the incident is being investigated as a “hate activity.” She says the package was sent from a shipping center in Houston by a white woman, and the Sacramento police do not know the woman’s name. No charges are expected because the activity does not rise to a criminal level.

The police have notified terrorist assessment agencies in Sacramento and the Houston area.

The Quran prohibits Muslims from eating pork.

