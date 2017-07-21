Tiger Woods Shows Off New Oakland Raiders Pool Table [PHOTOS]

July 21, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Oakland Raiders, Pool Table, Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has been showing his Silver & Black pride when he tweeted a picture of his pool table Friday afternoon, decorated with the Oakland Raiders in mind.

As the SilverAndBlackPride website put it:

“The Southern California (Orange County) native had the Raiders in Los Angeles throughout most of his childhood and teenage years. They moved there when he was 7-years old. The Raiders moved back to Oakland in 1994, within a year of Tiger attending Stanford right across the Bay. So, yeah, big fan.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch