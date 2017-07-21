WATCH: Giants Announcer Duane Kuiper Surprises Fan With Signed Ball

Despite a 5-2 loss to the San Diego Padres last night, one Giants fan had reason to celebrate a night out at AT&T Park.
In an eighth inning face-off between Kyle Crick on the mound and Padres’ Hunter Renfroe at the plate, Renfroe fouled a pitch that sent the ball into the upper levels. A fan wearing a Duane Kuiper jersey had an opportunity to snag it but it bounced off his wrist and dropped to the lower level.
A frustrated face and saddened posture quickly followed as the fan curled up in devastation after throwing his hat down.
Giants announcer and former player Duane Kuiper saw the incident, and saw what jersey that poor guy was wearing. So Kuiper went to the upper level and gave the fan a signed baseball, quickly putting excitement on his face.
I’m assuming he forgot that Giants’ ace Madison Bumgarner gave up two home runs that game.
