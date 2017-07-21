Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the circus of OJ Simpson’s parole yesterday, and what the future looks like for Simpson. The guys also talked about some of the troubles with Big 3 basketball league, and how they would be able to fix the league. Also, some talk about Hugh Freeze resigning from Ole Miss and their thoughts of the NCAA. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the breaking news of Kyrie Irving asking to be traded from the Cavs, and what the future of Kyrie Irving, Lebron James, and the Cleveland Cavs. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys went over what some of the starting 5’s from around the NBA, and the guys put their Front Office hats on to see what a Kyrie Irving trade would look like. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.