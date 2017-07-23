Critically Injured Dog Rescued Near Modesto

Modesto, CA (CBS 13)-A badly injured dog found wondering onto highway 99 is now fighting for his life.

The collie, known as Mitchell, was rescued last week, and is in critical condition, being treated at UC Davis. Since the rescue posted his story on social media, hundreds of people are praying for him.

“I got out of my car, picked the dog up. At first I was quite upset, then it was pure anger,” said Nicole Kisela, after rescuing Mitchell.

A foster parent with Pupz n Pals out of Modesto rescued this badly injured collie, who was standing near the Mitchel Road onramp around 1:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

“There was no more fight left in him,” Kisela said. “I don’t know how he was standing on the island of the freeway.”

Putting him in her back seat, Nicole Kisela rushed him to a vet.

Kisela said when she found Mitchell, he had maggots on him, open wounds, gashes, and a leash chain around his neck. Once his entire body was shaved, Kisela says they saw more than a dozen holes covering his neck and rear end and abrasions all over his body.

The holes were infested with hundreds of maggots. Kisela said there were definite signs of neglect.

“What we came out to find with all three vets, there was either a coyote, or multiple dogs that attacked this dog. We found scratch wounds all over him,”

What exactly happened to Mitchell is unknown.

Vets say he could be about 5 years old, has no microchip, and has since undergone a number of treatments. They say he could need skin grafting.

A Facebook and Go Fund Me Page have been started, with support pouring in.

“You know, he’s fighting. It’s worth trying to fight for him,” Kisela said.

Mitchell’s story has taken off on social media. People as far as Sweden and Mexico are sending their well wishes.

Pupz N Pals has searched for an owner, but haven’t had any lucky.

Again, they are taking donations. For more information, and to donate, head to Mitchell’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Mitchells-Fight-156012608301854/?hc_ref=ARRucSkCQYWCw_74i9QMS3ENN_cu2r3-YyTw14UF_Fi9sNpfuRk5eOljZ57pr57BU6c