WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Report: Mariners In Mix For Athletics’ Sonny Gray As Deadline Nears

July 24, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: MLB, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, Sonny Gray, trade

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Oakland Athletics’ RHP Sonny Gray has been a hot topic nearing the trade deadline, with many teams from the Yankees to the Cubs showing interest.

The newest addition to the “in the mix” list is divisional rival Seattle Mariners, per ESPN.com’s Mark Feinsand.

A source with knowledge of the team’s thinking told Feinsand that Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto might be preparing to make a run for the A’s right-hander. Feinsand quoted the source as well in his report:

“He is going for it these next two years,” the source said, noting that although Seattle’s system is somewhat depleted, Dipoto has shown a willingness to make big moves. “If he is going for it, he might as well go completely in.”

Gray, 27, is making $3.575 million this season, having agreed to a one-year deal last January to avoid arbitration. The right-hander is eligible for arbitration in each of the next two offseasons, leaving him under team control through the end of the 2019 campaign.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch