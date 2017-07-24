Report: Mariners In Mix For Athletics’ Sonny Gray As Deadline Nears

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Oakland Athletics’ RHP Sonny Gray has been a hot topic nearing the trade deadline, with many teams from the Yankees to the Cubs showing interest.
The newest addition to the “in the mix” list is divisional rival Seattle Mariners, per ESPN.com’s Mark Feinsand.
A source with knowledge of the team’s thinking told Feinsand that Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto might be preparing to make a run for the A’s right-hander. Feinsand quoted the source as well in his report:
“He is going for it these next two years,” the source said, noting that although Seattle’s system is somewhat depleted, Dipoto has shown a willingness to make big moves. “If he is going for it, he might as well go completely in.”
Gray, 27, is making $3.575 million this season, having agreed to a one-year deal last January to avoid arbitration. The right-hander is eligible for arbitration in each of the next two offseasons, leaving him under team control through the end of the 2019 campaign.