Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the show talking about the news from Friday about Kyrie Irving asking for a trade. The guys talked about what type of moves the Cavs might make this season. The guys also talked about Jerry Jones and some of the legal troubles of the Cowboys players. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys give their best and worst from the weekend, and Jordan Speith’s win at the British Open. The guys talked about the worst from the weekend with Clayton Kershaw and Stephen Strasburg going down with an injury. The guys finished the hour talking about Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Draymond Green. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Andrew Luck starting camp on the PUP List, and if the Colts should worry about him going into the season. Then the guys talked about Michael Phelps “racing” a shark, and that led them to talking about their favorite bad shark movies. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.