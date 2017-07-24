WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Sink or Swim: The Lo-Down – 7/24

Filed Under: Kyrie Irving, michael phelps, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1 

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kyrie Irving (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the show talking about the news from Friday about Kyrie Irving asking for a trade. The guys talked about what type of moves the Cavs might make this season.  The guys also talked about Jerry Jones and some of the legal troubles of the Cowboys players. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrates victory as he poses with the Claret Jug on the 18th green during the final round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 23, 2017 in Southport, England.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys give their best and worst from the weekend, and Jordan Speith’s win at the British Open.  The guys talked about the worst from the weekend with Clayton Kershaw and Stephen Strasburg going down with an injury.  The guys finished the hour talking about Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Draymond Green.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: Michael Phelps is seen outside "Good Morning America" on July 20, 2017 in New York City.

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Andrew Luck starting camp on the PUP List, and if the Colts should worry about him going into the season.  Then the guys talked about Michael Phelps “racing” a shark, and that led them to talking about their favorite bad shark movies.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch