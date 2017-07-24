WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

8 Power Poles Knocked Down By City Work Truck In West Sacramento

July 24, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are working to restore power to a neighborhood after a city boom truck apparently knocked down several poles.

About three neighborhood blocks in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Kegle Drive had their power knocked out Monday morning.

Somehow, a City of West Sacramento boom truck was working in the area and managed to knock down several power poles. In total, eight power poles have been knocked down.

More than 1,000 customers are without power in the area, according to PG&E.

