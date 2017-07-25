Man Found Fatally Shot In South Turlock, Detectives Investigating

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead in South Turlock early Tuesday morning.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and medics responded to the 1500 block of Golf Road to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, a man was found on the side of the road. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was soon pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

Detectives are now combing through the crime scene and are interviewing possible witnesses.

No suspects have been identified at this point.

Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at (209) 567-4485.

 

