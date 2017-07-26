HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk about Brandon Knight’s season-ending injury, the Giants trading Eduardo Nunez, and a potential fight between Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar for Morning Brew. Then, some news on a recent trade in the NBA and a former Sacramento King joining the Orlando Magic. Finally, an update on the Lucky Whitehead story.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte have an announcement involving Sacramento and the MLS before Threefer Madness featuring Brock Lesnar, the Phoenix Suns, and Anthony Davis. Then, Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to talk about the latest in the NFL including the Dallas Cowboys handling of the Lucky Whitehead situation and the latest reports involving CTE.

HOUR 3:

San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to preview the San Francisco 49ers training camp. Then, an update on the latest involving Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

