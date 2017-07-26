All Over The Place; The Drive – 07/26/17

July 26, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Brandon Knight, Brock Lesnar, Dallas Cowboys, Eduardo Nunez, Jon Jones, Pablo Sandoval, Samsung, San Francisco Giants

HOUR 1:

641234108 All Over The Place; The Drive 07/26/17

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about Brandon Knight’s season-ending injury, the Giants trading Eduardo Nunez, and a potential fight between Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar for Morning Brew. Then, some news on a recent trade in the NBA and a former Sacramento King joining the Orlando Magic.  Finally, an update on the Lucky Whitehead story.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

gettyimages 502027296 All Over The Place; The Drive 07/26/17

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte have an announcement involving Sacramento and the MLS before Threefer Madness featuring Brock Lesnar, the Phoenix Suns, and Anthony Davis. Then, Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to talk about the latest in the NFL including the Dallas Cowboys handling of the Lucky Whitehead situation and the latest reports involving CTE.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

631147684 All Over The Place; The Drive 07/26/17

(Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to preview the San Francisco 49ers training camp. Then, an update on the latest involving Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Matt Barrows interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch