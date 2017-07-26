2-Year-Old California Boy Killed By Family Member’s Vehicle

July 26, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Fontana

FONTANA (AP) — A 2-year-old boy has been killed in California after a family member backed their vehicle out of the driveway and accidentally hit him.

The San Bernardino Sun reports the boy somehow on Tuesday ended up outside the Fontana house and behind the family member’s Ford Expedition.

A neighbor who is a nurse performed CPR on the child until officers and paramedics arrived. Authorities continued the life-saving procedures, but the boy died.

Fontana Police Sgt. Kevin Goltara called the incident a “tragic accident.”

Authorities did not release the boy’s name on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

