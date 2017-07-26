Hour 1

In hour 1 the guys talk about Jerry Jones and The Cowboys contradictions. How far away are we from legal gambling in sports? And does anyone actually believe that The Lakers will make the playoffs? All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

The guys start Hour 2 asking will The Patriots go 16-0? 19-0? A temporary OJ Simpson museum is being opened in Los Angeles. Who will go? All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

With Training Camp a week away the guys kick off the last hour with their expectations of The Oakland Raiders this season. And the one fight that could help the UFC. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.