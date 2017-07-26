Sonny Gray For Yankees’ Estevan Florial? MLB Rumors Continue To Spread

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Just like the Energizer Bunny, the Sonny Gray trade talk just keeps going….and going….and going.

The Oakland Athletics have reportedly set their sights on New York Yankees outfield prospect Estevan Florial if they want to acquire A’s ace Sonny Gray before the trade deadline on July 31.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweeted out Tuesday that the A’s are currently looking at outfielders near the deadline.

Source: In Sonny Gray talks, #Athletics prioritizing young center fielders. They have interest in #Yankees prospect Estevan Florial. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 25, 2017

Also worth noting that right before he released this information, Morosi tweeted that the Washington Nations may also take a chance at Gray if SP Stephen Strasburg misses time with his current injury.

Strasburg left Sunday’s game early after suffering nerve impingement. He pitched two scoreless innings before exiting the game in Washington’s 6-2 win over Arizona.

However, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reported that Strasburg isn’t likely to miss a game and that Manager Dusty Baker said he’s “feeling fine.”

Between the two teams, the Yanks are the likely club to make a deal for Gray.

In 16 starts, Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA.