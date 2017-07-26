Gas Station Employee Killed In South Sacramento Shooting

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A convenience store employee has died after a shooting a in South Sacramento.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Chevron Gas Station near Florin Road and Florin Perkins Road after hearing reports of a fight that lead to a shooting.
One of the employees at the gas station had gone out to talk to two or three people who were drinking in the parking lot. Words were exchanged and one of the people struck the employee. That’s when the second employee came out and saw one of the men pull a gun and shoot his co-worker.
Deputies arrived and found the man on the ground who had been shot several times in the upper body.
Three of the suspects fled in a light-color compact car.