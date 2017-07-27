Are Our Rivers Safe To Swim In Now?

July 27, 2017 11:13 PM

Auburn, CA (CBS 13)- Now that we are making our way toward the end of summer we are still seeing these heat waves but water conditions in Northern California Rivers have changed a bit.

River temperatures across some locations in Northern California are running almost 20 degrees warmer than they were at the beginning of the summer. Water flows have also dropped off substantially.

That being said some locations along Northern California is Rivers are still running rapidly. Cal Fire is recommending that River goers still take needed precautions like life vest out on the waterways.

