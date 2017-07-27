‘Today, I Was Invalidated’ — Sacramento Transgender Community Reacts To Trump Decision

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A sense of outrage among the transgender community over President Trump’s sudden ban on military service.

“Today, I was invalidated; I was told I was less than,” said transgender veteran Diana Scott.

Gathered around the table at the Gender Health Center in Sacramento, frustrations were high.

“And yes this may not pass, but it’s very apparent how the President feels about the transgender community,” said Scott.

“People are feeling rejected, that their identities will not be accepted,” said Rachael Hudson with the Gender Health Center.

Hudson opened up their space to allow members of the community to vent and express their feelings, and to plan their next steps.

In a surprise series of tweets Wednesday morning, President Trump announced that the government would not allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military. The president’s reason was “the tremendous medical costs and disruption the transgender in the military would entail.”

“To find out your entire existence is being negated by three Tweets is devastating, after all the work we have done, and all the progress we made,” said Sage Fox.

Captain Fox—a transgender veteran—is now an inactive Army reserve officer. She says the Defense Department under the Obama administration lifted the ban just last year, and this is a major setback.

“A year ago they were told you can transition in service, we got your back, we care about you, and now they wake up and go, no never mind,” said Fox.

Fox served in the military for 14 years before being placed on inactive status shortly after she was told she could serve openly as her identified gender. She says the president’s claims about “tremendous medical costs” are false.

“It’s very small, less than 1 percent, it’s a percent of a percent,” she said

Fox says while tweets are not policy, she’s hoping people stand up against this.

“I’m here to show my support. To let the transgender community know allies stand with them, and we’ll continue to be loud,” said Jennie Reiken

“This is not just a trans issue; this is a civil rights issue. Who’s the next target after this one, if no one stands up to check him, what’s gonna be next?” said Fox.