Lost And Found At The California State Fair

Sacramento CA, (CBS 13)- We’ve shown you the rides, the food, and the fun at this year’s California State Fair but we haven’t shown you this room.

The Lost and Found section at Cal Expo is filled with all sorts of interesting items.

There’s the usual stuff like wallets, keys, cameras, credit cards and drivers licenses—but we also found a full-size baby bassinet, a caricature drawing, hats, stuffed animals, cash, and plenty of cell phones.

In fact, that’s the most commonly lost item—and the fastest to be retrieved.

The nice folks at the Cal Expo State Police Department even charge the cell phones, hoping its owner will call.

Lisa Hanie, a police analyst tells us, “Pretty soon–phones light up–phones will start ringing–people running in–

Sometimes they’ll call–they’ll say–you found my phone!”

Last year, the most unusual item was a wheelchair and a few hearing aids.

Those in-charge of keeping the stuff until you claim it say don’t think just because the State Fair is wrapping up—your stuff is gone for good.

The Cal Expo Police Station is open after the Fair’s run—you have about four months to claim it before it gets turned over to the state.