Charging Ahead: New Stadium Prep Work To Begin At Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento will begin preparing the ground for Major League Soccer, at the historic Sacramento railyards.

But the announcement comes before the city receives the official go ahead from MLS officials.

“It’s encouraging and exciting to see where we’re gonna be in the future,” said Luke Frazier.

Luke Frazier sees the city through a small lens. He hasn’t photographed the old railyards site yet but he’s been waiting, and the time has finally come.

“This morning we’re here to move ground on a $250 million dollar private sector investment,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Sacramento Mayor Steinberg joined the decision makers behind Sacramento’s Major league soccer bid, announcing the mega project is moving forward: a 20,000 seat MLS stadium expected to be home to Sacramento’s Republic FC.

Newly released renderings reveal a glitzy big town feel for historic Sacramento.

And it’s no longer just a vision.

The abandoned 19th -century railroad is on track to triple the size of downtown by 2020.

“I’m stoked gonna bring more people in be in gonna be able to … and be in the moment,” said Frazier.