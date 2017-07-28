Report: Giants Pitching Prospect Expected To Miss Rest Of Season

July 28, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Disabled list, MiLB, Miss Rest of Season, MLB, San Francisco Giants, Tyler Beede

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The season has just gotten worse for the San Francisco Giants as their top-pitching prospect Tyler Beede is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a groin strain while warming up for his last start, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

Despite an inconsistent season in which he posted a 4.67 ERA overall with AAA Sacramento, Beede is having his best month with a July ERA of 3.57.

However, if brought up, it would have minimal effect on the Giants as they currently hold a 40-63 record, good enough for last place in the NL West. The team is currently 31.5 games out of first place and holds the third worst win numbers in all of MLB.

Beede has pitched just 109 innings with the River Cats this season.

