Report: Raiders Release OL Austin Howard

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Oakland Raiders and Austin Howard parted ways late Thursday night as the organization released the offensive tackle after three seasons.

Vic Tafur, beat writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, tweeted the report Friday morning.

The Raiders signed Howard to a five-year, $30 million deal with $13.8 million guaranteed prior to the 2014 season.

He started 29 of a possible 32 games during his first two years with the Raiders. However, Howard suffered shoulder injuries last season and he underwent offseason surgery on a torn labrum and rotator cuff.

Prior to signing with the Raiders, Howard had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. He was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in between but was waived shortly after.

Howard thanked the organization with an Instragram post Friday morning.

The release allowed Oakland to save $5 million in salary.