2 Other Suspects, Age 23 And 15, Wanted In Killing Of South Sacramento Gas Station Employee

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives have identified the two other suspects wanted for the killing of a south Sacramento gas station employee.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 23-year-old Rodolfo Zavala and 15-year-old Ramon Zavala, both Sacramento residents, are wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Simranjit Singh.

Singh was shot and killed late Tuesday night at the Chevron Gas Station he worked at along the 8400 block of Florin Road.

Detectives believe a coworker of Singh had an altercation with loiterers in the parking lot of the gas station that night. Singh was fatally shot a short time later by one of the suspects.

One man, Alexander Lopez, was arrested in connection to the shooting on Thursday.

Both Rodolfo and Ramon Zavala now have outstanding warrants for murder. Detectives warn that the two should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.