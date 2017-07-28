The Struggle-Town Show; The Drive – 07/28/17

July 28, 2017 9:09 AM
HOUR 1:

459758162 The Struggle Town Show; The Drive 07/28/17Dave and Kayte talk another Oakland A’s collapse, the Oakland Raiders opening camp, and the Baltimore Ravens reportedly interested in Colin Kaepernick. Then, a conversation on Julio Jones’ expensive piece of jewelry. Finally, some conversation on Lamar Odom’s article in the Player’s Tribune.

HOUR 2:

Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants looks on in the fourth Quarter against the Washington Redskins during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Odell Beckham Jr. (Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about the Baltimore Ravens’ potential interest in Colin Kaepernick before Threefer Madness featuring Aaron Judge, Odell Beckham Jr, and the Washington Wizards. Then, conversation on Seattle potentially getting an NBA expansion team, Bogdon Bogdanovic’s new number, and Bill Belichick’s press conferences.

HOUR 3:

grantnapear e1428708714882 The Struggle Town Show; The Drive 07/28/17KHTK’s Grant Napear joins Dave and Kayte for a segment of sports and random talk including Odell Beckham Jr. and NBA expansion teams. Then, conversation on potential buyers of the Houston Rockets franchise. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

