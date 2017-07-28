HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk another Oakland A’s collapse, the Oakland Raiders opening camp, and the Baltimore Ravens reportedly interested in Colin Kaepernick. Then, a conversation on Julio Jones’ expensive piece of jewelry. Finally, some conversation on Lamar Odom’s article in the Player’s Tribune.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte talk about the Baltimore Ravens’ potential interest in Colin Kaepernick before Threefer Madness featuring Aaron Judge, Odell Beckham Jr, and the Washington Wizards. Then, conversation on Seattle potentially getting an NBA expansion team, Bogdon Bogdanovic’s new number, and Bill Belichick’s press conferences.
HOUR 3:
KHTK’s Grant Napear joins Dave and Kayte for a segment of sports and random talk including Odell Beckham Jr. and NBA expansion teams. Then, conversation on potential buyers of the Houston Rockets franchise. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
