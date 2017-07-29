E.Coli Shuts Down Beaches in Nevada County

July 29, 2017 7:54 PM

Nevada County, CA(CBS 13) – A number of Beaches along the shores of Lake Wildwood in Nevada County have been closed by the public health department due to E.Coli contamination.

At least three people have been seen and tested positive for the bacteria at local Emergency Rooms which was reported to the Nevada County Health and Human Services Department.

The Department has shut down a number of Beaches while tests are being done on the water.  At this time it is unknown what caused this high level of E.Coli along the shores.

 

