Teen Suspected In DUI Crash That Killed Expectant Father

July 31, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: anaheim, DUI, Orange County

ANAHEIM (AP) – Police have arrested a teenager suspected in a fatal drunken driving crash that left an expectant father dead.

Investigators say the victim was pulling into his driveway in Anaheim to meet his pregnant wife early Sunday when his Toyota was struck by an out-of-control Nissan. The 34-year-old died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, 18-year-old Jorge Esteban Lunas Martinez, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, DUI and other charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

The Los Angeles Times reports a 17-year-old girl in the car with him was taken to a hospital.

Police are trying to determine whether Martinez was involved in a street race before the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch