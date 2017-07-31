Suspect Rams Roseville Police Car, Crashes After High-Speed Chase

July 31, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: CHP, roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A suspect’s car has crashed after a high-speed police chase in Roseville Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol says a Roseville police officer spotted a car involved in some sort of recent burglary and tried to make a stop. The suspect car instead rammed the officer, sparking the chase.

The chase ended up on Interstate 80. The suspect then tried to take the Riverside Avenue offramp, but instead crossed an intersection and ended up crashing into a wall.

The suspect’s car was totaled and the driver suffered major injuries.

CHP says the Riverside onramp to westbound I-80 is closed at the moment due to the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch