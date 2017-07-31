Suspect Rams Roseville Police Car, Crashes After High-Speed Chase

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A suspect’s car has crashed after a high-speed police chase in Roseville Monday morning.
California Highway Patrol says a Roseville police officer spotted a car involved in some sort of recent burglary and tried to make a stop. The suspect car instead rammed the officer, sparking the chase.
The chase ended up on Interstate 80. The suspect then tried to take the Riverside Avenue offramp, but instead crossed an intersection and ended up crashing into a wall.
The suspect’s car was totaled and the driver suffered major injuries.
CHP says the Riverside onramp to westbound I-80 is closed at the moment due to the investigation.