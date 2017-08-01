Amazon Looking For 1,500 Employees At New Sacramento Distribution Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Amazon is accepting applications for its new distribution center slated to open in Sacramento.
The internet retail company says they’re hiring for 1,500 full-time positions in the warehouse. Amazon says it needs workers to handle, process and move shipments.
According to the job posting for the full-time lead fulfillment associate, employees will start at an hourly rate of $13.25 and have health care benefits starting at day one. Other benefits include paid time off, 401(k) with company match, and even an employee discount.
The only basic qualifications listed is for prospective employees to be at least 18 years old and have high school diploma, or equivalent.
Amazon expects the Sacramento distribution center to open later in 2017.