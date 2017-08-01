Sacramento-Area Cooling Centers

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach well into the triple digits, and in order to help residents stay cool, some local cities are opening their doors. Here’s a list of some cooling centers in our area.
Rancho Cordova
City Hall
2729 Prospect Park Drive
Aug. 1, noon-6 p.m.
Signage will direct residents to the cooling center room.
Roseville
Downtown Library
225 Taylor Street
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m–9 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Closed Friday
*Extended hours till 9:00 p.m. at the Downtown Library location only on Tuesday, August 1 – Wednesday, August 2 to serve as a cooling center but may be extended based on high temperatures.
Maidu Library
1530 Maidu Drive
Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Closed Friday
Martha Riley Community Library
1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard
Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Closed Friday
Utility Exploration Center
1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard
Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Closed Friday
Yuba City
Yuba City Senior Center
777 Ainsley Avenue
Aug. 1-3