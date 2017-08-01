WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Oakland A’s Release Reliever John Axford

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Athletics have released reliever John Axford.

The A’s announced the move on Tuesday, less than a week after he was designated for assignment by the struggling club.

The right-handed Axford pitched in 22 games for Oakland this season, going 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA.

The 34-year-old Axford led the National League with 46 saves for Milwaukee in 2011. He later made stops in St. Louis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Colorado before joining the A’s in 2016.

