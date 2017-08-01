Another Week, Another White House Shakeup As Anthony Scaramucci Is Out

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The start of the week brings yet another shake-up at the White House.

After less than two weeks as the White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci was removed from his position Monday. The move reportedly came at the recommendation of President Donald Trump’s new Chief of Staff, who was sworn in just moments before Scaramucci resigned.

After insisting there was no chaos in his administration, President Trump tweeted late Monday, “A great day at the White House!” But, in a turbulent day, Gen. John Kelly was in as Chief of Staff, and Anthony Scaramuccci was out as communications director.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “He does not have a role at this time in the Trump Administration.”

Scaramucci got the job just 10 days ago. During that time, he clashed with senior White House officials including then Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, calling him “A…paranoid schizophrenic” in a profanity-laced rant published in the New Yorker.

“The president certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position,” said Huckabee-Sanders.

The stunning development came just hours after General Kelly took over for Priebus, who resigned on Friday. Monday, Scaramucci was seen in the oval office following Kelly’s swearing in this morning, but a short time later he was gone. General Kelly, the former head of Homeland Security, has been given “full authority” to bring structure and discipline to the White House.

President Trump said, “We look forward to, if it’s possible, an even better job.”

All West Wing staff will now report to Kelly, instead of directly to the president.

It’s unclear who will become the president’s next communications director. A source inside the White House tells CBS White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, is not in the running.