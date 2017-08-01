Police: Woman, 48, Killed In Suspected DUI Crash In Vacaville

August 1, 2017 7:55 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A 48-year-old woman has died after her car was struck by a suspected drunk driver, police say.

The crash happened late Monday afternoon at the intersection of Nut Tree and Marshall Roads.

Vacaville police say two cars, a Honda and a GMC, were involved in the crash. The Honda driver, a 48-year-old woman, suffered very serious injuries; she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the GMC, 65-year-old Vacaville resident Thomas Astarita, escaped the crash unhurt. However, officers say Astarita was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was arrested and is now facing felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

The intersection was closed until late Monday night.

