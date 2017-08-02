Mamba Thick: The Lo-Down – 8/2

Hour 1

gettyimages 630771046 e1501274227923 Mamba Thick: The Lo Down 8/2

(Photo By: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien talked about the story that came out about the John Harbaugh and Ozzie Newsome wanting Colin Kapernick, but the Ravens owner was resistant to signing him.  He also talked about the other problems with the NFL with CTE, and the choices that football players have to make that will impact the rest of their lives.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

gettyimages 633809 Mamba Thick: The Lo Down 8/2

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Damien asked the question from Deadspin “Which athlete would you gift a Championship”? Next, Damien brought up idea of Beyonce becoming part of a new Houston Rockets ownership, and what it would mean for the team.  He also talked about Allen Iverson getting suspended from the Big3.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

ALAMEDA, CA - MAY 23: Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws to wide receivers durings the Oakland Raiders OTA at the Raiders Training Facility in Alameda,CA on May 23rd, 2017

(Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien previewed the NFL season, and which teams will take a jump from last season, and which teams are going to fall back.  Damien also talked about some of the injuries that have already happened, and how teams and player will be affected.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

