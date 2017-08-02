Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien talked about the story that came out about the John Harbaugh and Ozzie Newsome wanting Colin Kapernick, but the Ravens owner was resistant to signing him. He also talked about the other problems with the NFL with CTE, and the choices that football players have to make that will impact the rest of their lives.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Damien asked the question from Deadspin "Which athlete would you gift a Championship"? Next, Damien brought up idea of Beyonce becoming part of a new Houston Rockets ownership, and what it would mean for the team. He also talked about Allen Iverson getting suspended from the Big3.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien previewed the NFL season, and which teams will take a jump from last season, and which teams are going to fall back. Damien also talked about some of the injuries that have already happened, and how teams and player will be affected.

