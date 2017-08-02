Not in the League; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 8/2

August 2, 2017 6:56 PM
Hour 1

The fellas get the Wednesday edition of the show going with a Colin Kaepernick conversation on why he isn’t in the league and signed to a team at the moment. Hear Doug and Grant speak about NFL injuries and how some of these teams will have to bounce back.

 

In hour two of the show Doug and Grant talk the Sacramento Kings future and what should be expected from the team this upcoming season, as well as why Doug Christie hadn’t explored the entire city of Seattle as a kid.

Hour 3

The new Sacramento Kings Assistant GM, Brandon Williams joined Doug and Grant to talk about becoming the new addition to the team over the weekend. Plus why he feels the team and situation are the right fir for him.

 

 

 

Hour 4

In hour four listen as the fellas talk Raiders and 49ers season previews and how many wins they think each will this upcoming season.

