Therapy Dogs In Training

Performance Dogs in Training in Elverta is a training facility for agility, herding, and service.
Owner Nola is training up a service dog (Ben) to be gifted to a US Veteran on November 19th during their salute to veterans through the program “A New Leash on Life”.
A New Leash on Life says they’re trying to reach veterans and let them know about the program. If you know of a veteran who would benefit from the program, click here.
Performance Dogs in Training
7089 Pleasant Grove Rd
Pleasant Grove
(916) 655-1558
http://www.anewleashonlifeCA.org