Rocklin Restaurant Owner Accused Of Child Molestation

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin restaurant owner has been arrested and accused of child molestation.

Rocklin police arrested 53-year old Ronald Maestas last week. Maestas had a million dollar warrant out for his arrest from Corona.

Maestas is accused of molesting a child under the age of 14 in Riverside County, according to Corona police.

Authorities wouldn’t reveal much else, but say the arrest warrant for Maestas was filed on July 20.

Maestas owns the Mad Teriyaki Grill in Rocklin and is described by family and friends as an honest and loving man.

“He’s my hero and he’s my best friend,” said Leish Maestas, Ronald’s son. “I just don’t want to see my dad go away for something he didn’t do.”

According to Corona police, Maestas will be taken from the Placer County Jail down to Riverside County for an interview before any charges are filed.

CBS13 reached out to Maestas for an interview on Tuesday, but he declined.